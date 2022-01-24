Kings Point Capital Management Purchases 16,363 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3,047.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.04.

NYSE UNH traded down $6.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $454.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $427.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

