Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.85

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 121590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$334.94 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.08.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.