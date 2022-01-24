ADT (NYSE:ADT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.69

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 134362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Get ADT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of ADT by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ADT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 29.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 25.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.