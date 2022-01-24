good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.62

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 401125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 price target on shares of good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of good natured Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.54 million and a PE ratio of -10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

