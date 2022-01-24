Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 39000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.