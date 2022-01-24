Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.89

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.89 and last traded at C$5.92, with a volume of 146668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.07.

CLIQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alcanna from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Eight Capital restated a “tender” rating on shares of Alcanna in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.47. The firm has a market cap of C$230.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.58.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

