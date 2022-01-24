Status Price Down 28.8% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $153.11 million and $10.94 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00042231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

