Hedera Hashgraph 24 Hour Volume Reaches $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00169474 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00029149 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00029287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00351708 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00061071 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

