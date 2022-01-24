Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 323.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,254 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. 35,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

