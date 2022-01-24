Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report sales of $64.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.94 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $65.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $253.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.59 million to $253.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $254.53 million, with estimates ranging from $254.25 million to $254.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE CPF traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $822.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.28. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

