Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Atlas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 43,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. Atlas has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 998,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 419,161 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Atlas by 30.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.