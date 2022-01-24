Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 231,576 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,110,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR opened at $274.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.