Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $114.00

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.60), with a volume of 1325234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.87).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 156.35.

About Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM)

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

