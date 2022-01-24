Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.70

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.70 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.76), with a volume of 1116644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.80 ($0.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.30. The firm has a market cap of £295.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Carol Kavanagh acquired 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899.34 ($13,507.08).

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

