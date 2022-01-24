Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Trading 3.5% Higher

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. 15,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 656,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 58,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.