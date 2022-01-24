Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 78,807 shares.The stock last traded at $94.43 and had previously closed at $96.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.80.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $3,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.