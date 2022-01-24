Capita (LON:CPI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.48

Capita plc (LON:CPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.48 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 31.97 ($0.44), with a volume of 11570295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.13 ($0.48).

Several analysts have weighed in on CPI shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capita to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.75) to GBX 70 ($0.96) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capita currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 60.40 ($0.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The company has a market cap of £538.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.25.

In other Capita news, insider Ian Powell bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($33,428.84). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 71,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,324.

About Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

