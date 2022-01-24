Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Hold

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NYSE AA traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.13. 271,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,887,883. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $590,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 70.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

