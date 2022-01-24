Adshares Hits Market Cap of $43.07 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00005478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $43.07 million and $2.96 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00180743 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,594 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

