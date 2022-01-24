Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 69,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,143. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.18.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. Analysts expect that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

