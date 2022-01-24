Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 69,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,143. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.18.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
