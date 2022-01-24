Brokerages Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Price Target at $210.19

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.15. 75,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,907. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

