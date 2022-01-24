Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Monro posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. Monro’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Monro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Monro by 13.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the period.

MNRO stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Monro has a 12 month low of $53.37 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.80%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

