Refinable (FINE) Price Tops $0.14

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $5.81 million and $700,539.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.57 or 0.06590795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00056859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,026.06 or 1.00035277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

