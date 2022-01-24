Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €161.09 ($183.06).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR:WCH traded down €2.55 ($2.90) on Wednesday, hitting €135.65 ($154.15). The company had a trading volume of 140,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of €145.96 and a 200 day moving average of €144.62. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 52-week high of €174.75 ($198.58). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.