Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,244,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84,083 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Honeywell International worth $2,380,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $206.62 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

