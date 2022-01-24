Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.5% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,515.96 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,809.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,877.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,827.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

