MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,534.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,809.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,877.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,827.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

