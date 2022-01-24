SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $72,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,526 shares of company stock worth $420,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after buying an additional 104,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 309.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SI-BONE by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 58,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SI-BONE by 25.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159,357 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,479. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $670.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

