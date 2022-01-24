Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

