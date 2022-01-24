Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 82,929 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $17.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after buying an additional 201,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

