UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.02

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 1324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Get UserTesting alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.