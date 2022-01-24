Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.88

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 21211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COOK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

