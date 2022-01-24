iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 450,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,688,271 shares.The stock last traded at $71.86 and had previously closed at $73.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

