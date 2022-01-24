Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Purchases C$75,750.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at C$4,700,417.79.

TSE CR traded down C$0.32 on Monday, hitting C$3.03. 1,620,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.59 and a 1-year high of C$3.80. The company has a market cap of C$466.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.65.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$75.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.40.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

