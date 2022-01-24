Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,540.51 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,797.28 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,868.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,807.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

