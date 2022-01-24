Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $47.15 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.57. 235,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,506. The company has a market cap of $427.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average of $167.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

