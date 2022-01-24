Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.26). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ ETTX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,343. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.56. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

