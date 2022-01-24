Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.26). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ ETTX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,343. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.56. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.