Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IKTSY shares. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of IKTSY stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.99. 290,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,457. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

