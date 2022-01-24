Governor DAO (GDAO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $95,441.00

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $95,441.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.34 or 0.06623440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.93 or 1.00074138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,906 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

