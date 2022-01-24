MV Capital Management Inc. Has $561,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $259.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

