MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.80

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.80 and last traded at C$18.08, with a volume of 102934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.50.
MAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.50 price objective (down previously from C$24.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 363.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.41.
In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$319,228.
About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
