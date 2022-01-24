MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.80

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.80 and last traded at C$18.08, with a volume of 102934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.50.

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.50 price objective (down previously from C$24.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 363.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.41.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.1761129 EPS for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$319,228.

About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

