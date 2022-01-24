Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.39

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 2393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $754.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a current ratio of 11.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 160.26% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOMN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 18.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 51.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 105,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

