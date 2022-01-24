Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.97

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 61360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $852.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. The business had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

