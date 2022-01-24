Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.28

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.28 and last traded at $69.83, with a volume of 34943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

