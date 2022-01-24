Bitblocks Price Tops $0.0007 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a market cap of $190,547.66 and approximately $32.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 71.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,100.57 or 0.99990055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021604 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00028858 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00429857 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

