Rapids (RPD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $330.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a market capitalization of $179,118.52 and approximately $330.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,229.74 or 1.00347834 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Rapids

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

