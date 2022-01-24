Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 4.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.13. 12,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $300.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 70,074 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 52,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,860 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,556 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

