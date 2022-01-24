$0.37 EPS Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.28. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AJX shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AJX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,350. The firm has a market cap of $287.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

