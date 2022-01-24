Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Lowered to C$91.00 at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

Shares of EQGPF stock remained flat at $$58.62 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

