Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Increased by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 2.3% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.42. 58,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,695. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.47. The company has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.65.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

